Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Position Lowered by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 5,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,182. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.83. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 9,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $833,567.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $349,236.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,797 shares of company stock worth $21,433,723. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

