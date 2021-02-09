CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.20-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.04 million.CTS also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.20-1.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised CTS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of CTS stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.00. 373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,877. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CTS has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $123.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CTS will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

