DA Davidson Raises i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target to $40.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its target price upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.13% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IIIV. Piper Sandler began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.
Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.86. 241,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,048. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -846.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In other i3 Verticals news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $10,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,334,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061 in the last ninety days. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 54.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at about $5,616,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 387.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at about $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.
