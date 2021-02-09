DA Davidson Raises i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target to $40.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its target price upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IIIV. Piper Sandler began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.86. 241,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,048. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -846.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $10,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,334,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061 in the last ninety days. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 54.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at about $5,616,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 387.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at about $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

