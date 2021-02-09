Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $125.68

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $125.68 and last traded at $124.74, with a volume of 21242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $40.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.60 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 26,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

