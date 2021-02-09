Delphy (DPY) Price Tops $0.0060

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $372,107.07 and approximately $63,348.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00054537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.60 or 0.01029925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.33 or 0.05372923 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00045674 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00016477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00021948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00029903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00039129 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.