Drexel Morgan & Co. Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up about 2.0% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 606,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,453,000 after buying an additional 186,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,981 shares of company stock valued at $749,991 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. HSBC lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,544,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $35.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

