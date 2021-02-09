Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Has $13.83 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $101.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $79.08.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

