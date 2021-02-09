Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Energizer stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Energizer announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

