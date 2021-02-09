Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Energizer stock opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.90. Energizer has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $53.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Energizer announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 7,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

