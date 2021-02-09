Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.42. Farmers National Banc posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $36.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million.

FMNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after buying an additional 67,584 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 21.9% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 508,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 91,386 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 443,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 24.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 27,440 shares during the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMNB stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $399.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.47.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.