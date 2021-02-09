Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.42. Farmers National Banc posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $36.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million.

FMNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after buying an additional 67,584 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 21.9% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 508,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 91,386 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 443,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 24.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 27,440 shares during the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMNB stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $399.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.47.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.