Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $136.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fortinet's fourth-quarter 2020 results beat estimates and grew year over year. However, competition from numerous big and small players in the security application market poses a concern. In addition, increasing consolidation in the security industry is intensifying competition. Moreover, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities is likely to hurt its profitability in the near future. Additionally, acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins. Nonetheless, the fourth quarter saw stellar growth in Fortinet Security Fabric, cloud and SD-WAN offerings. Also, continued deal wins are a key driver. Strategic investments in developing powerful products and services, efforts to expand into adjacent addressable markets and boost global sales force aided Fortinet’s quarterly performance.”

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Pritchard Capital reduced their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.92.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $158.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,066. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.79. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $160.93. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,054. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

