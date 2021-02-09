Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Invests $212,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.38. 40,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,857,998. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.82.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

