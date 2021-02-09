Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 13,644 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 7.9% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 73,764 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.12.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $31.48. The stock had a trading volume of 368,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,229,475. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.96 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

