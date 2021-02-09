Gala (GALA) Price Up 574.2% This Week

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Gala has a market cap of $141.30 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gala has traded 574.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00048920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.00237471 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00061562 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00066799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00079159 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00194688 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games

Buying and Selling Gala

Gala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.