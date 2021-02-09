General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.37.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 305,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,596,332. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,887.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock worth $84,345,996. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

