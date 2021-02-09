Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Announces Earnings Results

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

GLUU opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $1,628,131.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 497,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,834 shares of company stock worth $3,513,533. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLUU. DA Davidson lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

