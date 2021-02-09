Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 99.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

GSBD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.25. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

In other news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,880.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

