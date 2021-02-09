Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 86 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,864,000 after buying an additional 224,610 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,268,000 after buying an additional 148,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,232,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,863,000 after buying an additional 241,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Shares of IBM opened at $123.61 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $155.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.