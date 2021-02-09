Hartford Financial Management Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,092.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,822.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,664.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.