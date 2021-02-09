Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 274 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.1% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 15.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 105,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 60.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $235.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The company has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

