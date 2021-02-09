HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,439,234 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of HDFC Bank worth $103,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,164,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,017,000 after acquiring an additional 104,797 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.95. 5,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,373. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $82.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average of $60.61. The firm has a market cap of $149.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.