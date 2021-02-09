Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.4% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,711,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Bank of America boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 70,800 shares of company stock worth $296,324. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

