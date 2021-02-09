HOQU (HQX) Trading 50.8% Lower Over Last Week

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 58.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. HOQU has a total market cap of $236,037.66 and $959,716.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HOQU has traded 50.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00054220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $485.81 or 0.01036866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.29 or 0.05413191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00045651 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016611 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00021110 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00029917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00038899 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HQX is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.