i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues Earnings Results

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -864.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $35.89.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $837,261.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $10,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,334,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IIIV shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

