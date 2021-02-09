Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,266 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.97.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $196,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175 over the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft stock opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

