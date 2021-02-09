II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q3 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.81-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.97 million.II-VI also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.81-$0.91 EPS.

Shares of II-VI stock traded up $7.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.82. 45,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -865.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. II-VI has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $96.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IIVI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.28.

In other news, insider Giovanni Barbarossa sold 104,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $6,244,658.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,985,973.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $504,614.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 378,337 shares of company stock valued at $24,037,891. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

