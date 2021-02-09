Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Lessened by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,391 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $182,270,000 after purchasing an additional 327,887 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Illumina by 28.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after buying an additional 322,674 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $54,581,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 155.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $86,704,000 after buying an additional 170,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $55,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total value of $1,529,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,203,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,837 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,137. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $451.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $453.68. The firm has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

