Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Shares Gap Down to $5.36

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.36, but opened at $4.28. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 59,159 shares trading hands.

INFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $290.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. Research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

