InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Gap Up to $1.56

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.56, but opened at $1.81. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 79,628 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,704 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.67% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.