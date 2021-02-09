iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $391.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,094. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $392.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $378.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

