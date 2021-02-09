iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.13

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.13 and last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 97339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.52.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.28.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,793.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.