Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Iteris posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

In other Iteris news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares in the company, valued at $247,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $161,512.20. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Iteris by 479.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Iteris by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $6.22. 1,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,048. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $256.10 million, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

