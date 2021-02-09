James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.98. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,881. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 96.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. James Hardie Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

