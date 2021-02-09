Jefferies Financial Group Increases Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Price Target to $66.00

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $49.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

NYSE DNMR traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $56.59. 11,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,059. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $62.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Meredian Holdings Group, Inc, doing business as Danimer Scientific, manufactures and supplies biopolymers. It provides polyhydroxyalkanoates biodegradable plastics, additives, aqueous coatings, extrusion coatings, extrusion lamination materials, film resins, hot melt adhesives, injection molding resins, and thermoforming resins.

