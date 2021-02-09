JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPEM. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $93,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $140,000. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.08. 19,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,758. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.07. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

