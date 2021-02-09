Keyera (KEY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Keyera (TSE:KEY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Shares of KEY traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.54. 155,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,996. The company has a market cap of C$5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 35.06. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$10.04 and a 52-week high of C$36.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. CIBC upped their price objective on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Keyera from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.29.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

