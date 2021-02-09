Knowles (NYSE:KN) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KN. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NYSE KN opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -514.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the third quarter worth $165,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 81.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 132.4% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

