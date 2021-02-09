Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.50

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.50 and last traded at $64.50, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on LKFN. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

In other news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $49,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $55,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $279,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,590 shares of company stock worth $3,425,891. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 307.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

