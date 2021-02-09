Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.12, but opened at $13.02. Landos Biopharma shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 7,781 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

