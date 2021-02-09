LiveXLive Media (LIVX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect LiveXLive Media to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 million. On average, analysts expect LiveXLive Media to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVX traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. 4,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. LiveXLive Media has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $51,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,489,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,997.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 19,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,839.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,839.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 101,477 shares of company stock worth $247,877 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIVX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LiveXLive Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.92.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

