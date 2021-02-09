Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

