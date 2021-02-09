Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 131,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 925.9% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 182,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,925 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

