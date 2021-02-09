Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Martin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,970 shares of company stock worth $7,941,014. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of INFO traded up $3.12 on Tuesday, reaching $92.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,846. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average of $84.77.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.