Matarin Capital Management LLC Sells 10,061 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Matarin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,061 shares during the quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $206,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAN. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.91.

MAN opened at $93.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day moving average of $80.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $97.68.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

