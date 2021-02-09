Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,340 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRT. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FRT traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,453. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $129.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRT shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.47.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

