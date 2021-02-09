Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $6.68 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 1.6% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $7,346,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.67. 11,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.69. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $92.30.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

