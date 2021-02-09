Mattern Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of BSV stock remained flat at $$82.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,428. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

