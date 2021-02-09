Mattern Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mattern Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Raymond James upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.15.

GWW stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.42. The company had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.40. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.