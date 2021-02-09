Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Shares Gap Up to $3.32

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $4.00. Medigus shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 50,984 shares changing hands.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Medigus in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

