Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $532,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,953,000 after buying an additional 90,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nucor by 31.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 525,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,136,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nucor by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,154,000 after acquiring an additional 127,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in Nucor by 74.3% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 750,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,670,000 after acquiring an additional 319,879 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.61. 17,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.